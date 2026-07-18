Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 18

Walker is hitting for a .294 BA, .355 OBP and .529 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .884, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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