Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On July 17

Walker is hitting for a .294 BA, .354 OBP and .532 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .887, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 3 against the Braves.

Merrill Kelly (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.38 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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