Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Cubs On May 30

Walker is hitting for a .296 BA, .365 OBP and .568 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (5th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Ben Brown (1-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.

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