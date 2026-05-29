Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Cubs On May 29

Walker is hitting for a .300 BA, .367 OBP and .576 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (5th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Brewers.

Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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