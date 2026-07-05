Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Cubs On July 5

Walker is hitting for a .291 BA, .350 OBP and .520 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (3rd in MLB). Walker has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Javier Assad (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.