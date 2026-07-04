Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Cubs On July 4

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .348 OBP and .519 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .867, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.30 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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