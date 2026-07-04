FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Cubs On July 4

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Walker has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .348 OBP and .519 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .867, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.30 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News