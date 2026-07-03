Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On July 3

Walker is hitting for a .291 BA, .346 OBP and .519 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .864, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Braves.

David Peterson gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 5.86 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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