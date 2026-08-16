Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Cubs On Aug. 16

Walker is hitting for a .280 BA, .339 OBP and .482 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 72 runs. In 507 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 84 runs (5th in MLB). Walker has recorded 16 steals on 21 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera (5-4 with a 5.10 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.

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