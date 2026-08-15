Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Cubs On Aug. 15

Walker is hitting for a .282 BA, .342 OBP and .486 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 72 runs. In 503 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 84 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 16 steals on 21 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (8-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.

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