FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Cubs On Aug. 14

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Walker has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .284 BA, .343 OBP and .489 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 72 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 84 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 16 steals on 21 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

Clay Holmes (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.86 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News