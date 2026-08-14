Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Cubs On Aug. 14

Walker is hitting for a .284 BA, .343 OBP and .489 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 72 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 84 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 16 steals on 21 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

Clay Holmes (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.86 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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