Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Brewers On May 6

Walker is hitting for a .308 BA, .377 OBP and .585 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .961, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (10th in MLB). Walker has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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