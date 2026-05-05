Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Brewers On May 5

Walker is hitting for a .308 BA, .377 OBP and .585 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .961, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (9th in MLB). Walker has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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