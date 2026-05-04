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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Brewers On May 4

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Walker has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .307 BA, .373 OBP and .591 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .964, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (8th in MLB). Walker has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Chad Patrick (2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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