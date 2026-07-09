Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Brewers On July 9

Walker is hitting for a .294 BA, .355 OBP and .534 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .889, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Logan Henderson (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.74 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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