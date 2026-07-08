Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Brewers On July 8

Walker is hitting for a .292 BA, .354 OBP and .531 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .885, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 11 steals on 16 attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (8-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.

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