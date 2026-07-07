Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Brewers On July 7

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .353 OBP and .526 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 11 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser will start for the Brewers, his first this season.

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