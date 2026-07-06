Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Brewers On July 6

Walker is hitting for a .292 BA, .352 OBP and .529 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .881, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 364 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 11 steals on 16 attempts. He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Cubs.

Shane Drohan (3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.

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