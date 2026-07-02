Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Braves On July 2

Walker is hitting for a .288 BA, .342 OBP and .509 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 47 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs (5th in MLB). Walker has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Hurston Waldrep makes his first start of the season for the Braves.

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