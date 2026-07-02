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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Braves On July 2

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Walker has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .288 BA, .342 OBP and .509 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 47 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs (5th in MLB). Walker has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Hurston Waldrep makes his first start of the season for the Braves.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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