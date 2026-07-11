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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Braves On July 11

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Walker has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .293 BA, .353 OBP and .536 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .889, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez (4-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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