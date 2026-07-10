Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Braves On July 10

Walker is hitting for a .294 BA, .354 OBP and .539 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 73 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Brewers.

Chris Sale (9-6 with a 2.27 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.