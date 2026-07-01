Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Braves On July 1

Walker is hitting for a .288 BA, .342 OBP and .511 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 47 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (7th in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez (3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.

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