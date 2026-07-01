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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Braves On July 1

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Walker has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .288 BA, .342 OBP and .511 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 47 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (7th in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez (3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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