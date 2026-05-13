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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Athletics On May 13

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Walker has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .298 BA, .378 OBP and .570 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (7th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send J.T. Ginn (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 37 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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