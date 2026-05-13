Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Athletics On May 13

Walker is hitting for a .298 BA, .378 OBP and .570 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (7th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send J.T. Ginn (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 37 1/3 innings pitched.

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