Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Athletics On May 12

Walker is hitting for a .299 BA, .377 OBP and .578 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .955, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (9th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.

Jeffrey Springs (3-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

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