Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Astros On April 18

Walker is hitting for a .315 BA, .375 OBP and .685 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.060, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 16 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (14th in MLB). Walker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Astros.

The Astros will send Lance McCullers (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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