Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Astros On April 17

Walker is hitting for a .319 BA, .373 OBP and .710 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.083, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (16th in MLB). Walker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Peter Lambert will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

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