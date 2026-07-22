Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Angels On July 22

Walker is hitting for a .292 BA, .354 OBP and .523 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 76 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Angels.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

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