Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Angels On July 21

Walker is hitting for a .292 BA, .355 OBP and .525 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .881, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 76 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 2.88 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

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