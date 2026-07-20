Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Angels On July 20

Walker is hitting for a .292 BA, .354 OBP and .524 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .878, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 76 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

The Angels are sending Jose Soriano (8-6) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.

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