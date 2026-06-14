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Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks

Jordan Lawlar

Arizona Diamondbacks • #10 SS

Jordan Lawlar And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Reds On June 14

Jordan Lawlar and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Lawlar has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lawlar is hitting for a .364 BA, .440 OBP and .545 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .985 and he has scored four runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Lawlar has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last game against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Lawlar

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