Jordan Lawlar And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Reds On June 14

Lawlar is hitting for a .364 BA, .440 OBP and .545 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .985 and he has scored four runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Lawlar has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last game against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season.

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