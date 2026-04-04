Jordan Beck And Rockies Square Off Against Phillies On April 4

Beck had a .258 BA, .317 OBP and .416 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .732 and he scored 61 runs. In 588 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 53 runs. Beck recorded 19 steals on 27 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Jesus Luzardo (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.

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