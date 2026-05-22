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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On May 22

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Aranda has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .263 BA, .370 OBP and .444 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 27 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Orioles.

Gerrit Cole makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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