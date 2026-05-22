Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On May 22

Aranda is hitting for a .263 BA, .370 OBP and .444 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 27 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Orioles.

Gerrit Cole makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.

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