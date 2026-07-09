Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On July 9

Aranda is hitting for a .284 BA, .384 OBP and .448 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 45 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 61 runs (11th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

The Yankees have yet to named a starter.

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