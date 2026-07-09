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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On July 9

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .284 BA, .384 OBP and .448 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 45 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 61 runs (11th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

The Yankees have yet to named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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