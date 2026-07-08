Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Yankees On July 8

Aranda is hitting for a .280 BA, .383 OBP and .442 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 45 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 58 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (3-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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