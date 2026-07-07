Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Yankees On July 7

Aranda is hitting for a .283 BA, .384 OBP and .447 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 45 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 58 runs (15th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.73 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

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