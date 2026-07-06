Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On July 6

Aranda is hitting for a .287 BA, .388 OBP and .452 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 45 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 58 runs (14th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

Cam Schlittler (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.08 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.

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