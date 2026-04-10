Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Yankees On April 10

Aranda is hitting for a .271 BA, .339 OBP and .521 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored six runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs (11th in MLB). In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Luis Gil takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Yankees.

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