Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against White Sox On April 15

Aranda is hitting for a .222 BA, .307 OBP and .413 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored eight runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs (13th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Sean Burke (0-1) to make his third start of the season.

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