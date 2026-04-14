Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On White Sox On April 14

Aranda is hitting for a .217 BA, .286 OBP and .417 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored seven runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Noah Schultz makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.

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