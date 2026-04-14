FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On White Sox On April 14

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Aranda has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .217 BA, .286 OBP and .417 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored seven runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Noah Schultz makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News