Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Twins On April 5

Aranda is hitting for a .242 BA, .333 OBP and .485 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in seven runs (17th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) pitches for the Twins to make his second start this season.

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