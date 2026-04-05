Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Twins On April 5
Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Aranda is hitting for a .242 BA, .333 OBP and .485 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in seven runs (17th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) pitches for the Twins to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.