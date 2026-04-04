Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Twins On April 4

Aranda is hitting for a .250 BA, .353 OBP and .500 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored four runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Twins.

Mick Abel will start for the Twins, his first this season.

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