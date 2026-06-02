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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Tigers On June 2

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Aranda has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .283 BA, .386 OBP and .488 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 34 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.81 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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