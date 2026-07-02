Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Royals On July 2

Aranda is hitting for a .294 BA, .399 OBP and .470 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .869, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 58 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek makes the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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