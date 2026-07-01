Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Royals On July 1

Aranda is hitting for a .290 BA, .395 OBP and .468 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 43 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 58 runs (7th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (3-5 with a 4.18 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.