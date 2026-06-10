Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Red Sox On June 10

Aranda is hitting for a .270 BA, .378 OBP and .456 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 34 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.