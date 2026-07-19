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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Red Sox On July 19

Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Aranda has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .290 BA, .388 OBP and .460 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 48 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 64 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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