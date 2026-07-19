Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Red Sox On July 19

Aranda is hitting for a .290 BA, .388 OBP and .460 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 48 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 64 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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