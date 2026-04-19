Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Pirates On April 19

Aranda is hitting for a .230 BA, .341 OBP and .405 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 11 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs (16th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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