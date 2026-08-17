Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Orioles On Aug. 17

Aranda is hitting for a .285 BA, .371 OBP and .426 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 58 runs. In 526 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 75 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young will try for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.