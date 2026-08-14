Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Orioles On Aug. 14

Aranda is hitting for a .285 BA, .373 OBP and .431 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 58 runs. In 512 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 73 runs (16th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Chris Bassitt makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.27 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.