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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Nationals On June 20

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Washington Nationals at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .275 BA, .377 OBP and .453 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 37 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs (10th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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