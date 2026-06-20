Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Nationals On June 20

Aranda is hitting for a .275 BA, .377 OBP and .453 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 37 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs (10th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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