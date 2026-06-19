Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Nationals On June 19

Aranda is hitting for a .276 BA, .379 OBP and .445 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 36 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 48 runs (14th in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.